2 guilty in NJ triple murder sentenced to more than 100 years

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Two men convicted in the shooting deaths of three people killed during a home robbery have each been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Lavelle Davis and Jimmy Mays were ordered Tuesday to serve consecutive terms for each slaying and other counts. Mays received 153 years overall, while Davis got 138 years.

The pair was found guilty last month of murder and numerous other charges stemming from the January 2017 slayings in Maplewood.

The victims -- 43-year-old Michael Davis, who lived in the home; 30-year-old Roshana Kenilson, of Paterson, and 44-year-old Lance Frasier, of Newark -- were found by firefighters after family members told authorities they couldn't contact them.

Essex County prosecutors have said Mays and Lavelle Davis were looking to steal cash and drugs. They say Lavelle Davis wasn't related to Michael Davis.