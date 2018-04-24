Police: Woman broke into rival's home, killed her then self

Authorities say the deaths of two women found in a Pennsylvania home appear to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the deaths of two women found in a Pennsylvania home appear to be a murder-suicide.

- A woman broke into the home of another woman she believed was romantically involved with her husband and killed her before killing herself, authorities said.

"It's tragic. It's awful," said a neighbor. He’s disturbed over what happened in the Rosemont section of Radnor Township where he lives. Police say a woman who recently moved in was shot to death by a woman police say then killed herself.

"We came home and saw all the police activity," said John Fisher. It happened on Lowrys Lane last night. Police say a man named Mark Gerardo came to the house and found blood and his wife Gennair Gerardo and another woman Meredith Sullivan-Chapman shot to death inside. Police say it was a murder suicide.

"The husband who is the subject that Radnor Police originally met in the driveway, Mark Gerardo, 49-year old male from Delaware said that his wife was inside and that they had a domestic situation that involved all three of the people who were located, the two deceased and Mr. Gerardo," said Deputy Chief Christopher Flanagan. Police say 47-year old Gerardo shot 33-year old Chapman in the head then shot herself in the head with a revolver. They say it also appears Gerardo had broken into the house before the victim returned home.

"We do know that a glass pane was broken out of the door, the door was open and the glass was cleaned up in the trash can. So we suspect she entered the property and waited for chapman to return," said Deputy Chief Flanagan. Police believe it was all planned out.

"You had a man who was married that was having an affair with this other woman. The wife knew about it and this was a calculated planned attack," said police Superintendent Bill Colarulo. Neighbors were relieved to hear it was an isolated incident but are still upset over what happened.

"This problem could have been solved in many different ways but instead the person used a gun and now two people are dead," said John Fisher a neighbor.

Investigators also say the shooter may have come with a disguise. They found a bag with a wig and other clothing in it. Police say the victim was married too but her husband wasn't living at the house she recently moved into.