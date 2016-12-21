Tanker truck involved in serious crash in Logan Twp.

LOGAN TWP., NJ (WTXF) - SKYFOX was over the scene of a serous crash in Logan Township early Wednesday morning involving a tanker truck.
The crash occurred just before 9:00 a.m. near U.S. 130 and Rt. 44.
Investigators say the driver of a semi-truck didn't stop, for traffic that had stopped on Route 130.
The truck slammed into a Honda and a Dump Truck, setting off a chain reaction involving four more vehicles.
Eight people were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries were life threatening.
That semi-truck driver was cited for reckless driving.