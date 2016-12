Sixers Center Joel Embiid has already brought plenty of joy and excitement to the City of Brotherly Love in 2016, but he is ending the year on an even higher note.

Wednesday Embiid made the holiday season special for 25 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County, by helping them complete their holiday wish lists with gear from Modell's Sporting Goods in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Each of the kids received a $100 gift card the store, as well as a Sixers Swag Bag!

Way to go Jo!