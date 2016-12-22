Missing teen found dead, mother charged in disappearance Local News Missing teen found dead, mother charged in disappearance A Montgomery County teenager, who was reported missing back in July, has been found dead and dismembered, according to the District Attorney. Her own mother is facing charges in connection with her disappearance.

Grace Packer, 14, was reported missing from her home in the Ardsley section of Abington Township back on July 11th. At the time police reported that Packer left her home with $300 cash on her person.

Thursday, authorities announced that Parker's remains were located by two hunters.

Grace's mother, Sara Packer, 41, had been charged in connection with her disappearance.

Sara Packer is also considered a person of interest in Grace's murder, but no charges have been filed at this time.

According to an affidavit, Sara Packer stopped communicating with police a month after reporting her daughter missing. When authorities responded to her home, they found the family had vacated the home.

Authorities from three local counties, State Police, and the FBI are involved in the investigation.