Former Radnor Commissioner charged with indecent assault of elderly woman

75-year old William Spingler, a former Radnor Township Commissioner, is facing indecent assault charges for an unspeakable crime against an elderly mentally disabled woman. Police say he inappropriately touched a 103-year old woman on several occasions while visiting her at a Wayne nursing home.

"I saw it on social media this morning," said one man.

As news spread of the charges people were sickened to learn the details of the allegations. According to a court document Radnor Police were called to the Wayne Nursing Home on 30 West Avenue on December 16th for a report of an assault. At least two staff members said they saw Spingler greet the victim by kissing her on the lips then later with his hands moving around the victim's chest area underneath the blanket that was covering her. The employees say quote “what they saw couldn't be misconstrued with anything else but inappropriate touching”.

"That's pretty sick. It's shocking definitely," said a man who lives in the township.

The employees say it happened during three separate visits and notified a supervisor after the first time so they were on guard when Spingler returned.

The first two times they say Spingler left immediately when he noticed he had been seen. The third time an employee reports Spingler hugging the woman goodbye then reaching around the same area of her body and grabbing. That employee approached Spingler and told him to stop. He allegedly replied by saying "what?" then left . The employee says the victim's face indicated she was uncomfortable and she began to pull away.

Police say the woman suffers from dementia and is physically and mentally unable to defend herself.

Spingler was arrested but released on his own recognizance. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 5th.