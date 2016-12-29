Shooting victim hospitalized, arrested in Fairhill

FAIRHILL (WTXF) - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Fairhill section, that sent one man to the hospital.

The incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of 8th street.

According to police a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The victim was also taken into police custody after officials say he attempted to hide a weapon near the scene that was later recovered by police.

Investigators investigated two other individuals following the shooting. 

