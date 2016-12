VIDEO: Man peeps into Glassboro, NJ home Local News VIDEO: Man peeps into Glassboro, NJ home Neighbors in Glassboro, New Jersey are on edge after police say a man peeped inside at least one home.

Home surveillance video captured the moments a man grabbed a lawn chair, and peered through the window of a home.

Police say there was a report of a similar incident back on December 7th.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact police.