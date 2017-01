- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in North Philadelphia Monday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Park Avenue and Somerset Street.

Police tell FOX 29 a 23-year-old man has died after he was shot four times in the head, neck, chest and shoulder. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.