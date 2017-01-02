Police in Camden County search for missing teen

- Police in Camden County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Whitman Park.

17-year-old Nicole Maraski was reported missing from her home on the 1600 block of Norris Street.

She is described as a white female, 5'2", 120 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and black and white sneakers. Police believe she may be in New York City.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.