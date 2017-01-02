Suspect sought in Nicetown mini-market armed robbery Local News Suspect sought in Nicetown mini-market armed robbery Philadelphia Police are looking to identify and locate a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

The incident occurred back on December 29th around 7:10 p.m. at a Yadira mini market on the 1900 block of Brunner Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun, pointing it at the 51-year-old man behind the counter.

The suspect demanded money, and the employee complied, handing over $300 inside a grocery bag, before the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect has been described as black male in his late 20's or early 30s, standing 5'10" to six feet tall, with a stocky build.