Middle school lockdown lifted

A lockdown at a middle school in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has been lifted

Police say on Wednesday January 4 shortly after 11 a.m., the Cherry Hill Police Department responded to the report of an anonymous threat received at Beck Middle School, 950 Cropwell Road. The school was placed on lockdown and numerous police resources responded to investigate the incident.

Once the building was clear and no threat was identified, the lockdown was released and students resumed a normal dismissal.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Unit at (856) 488-7833 or anonymous tips can be sent to tips@cherryhillpolice.com