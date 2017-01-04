Dozens injured after trolley crash in Powelton

Emergency crews responded to a trolley crash in Powelton that dozens of people injured Wednesday afternoon.

Posted:Jan 04 2017 01:14PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 05:12PM EST

POWELTON (WTXF) - Emergency crews responded to a trolley crash in Powelton that dozens of people injured Wednesday afternoon. 

Two trolley cars collided around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at near 30th and Lancaster Streets.

FOX 29's Dave Kinchen reports approximately 46 people were treated for injuries on scene and as many as four were transported to local hospitals. The two trolley operators were also injured. 

The scene was placed under control as passengers were cleared from the cars. A SEPTA spokesperson says the crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates as this story develops. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories