Dozens injured after trolley crash in Powelton Local News Dozens injured after trolley crash in Powelton Emergency crews responded to a trolley crash in Powelton that dozens of people injured Wednesday afternoon.

- Emergency crews responded to a trolley crash in Powelton that dozens of people injured Wednesday afternoon.

Two trolley cars collided around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at near 30th and Lancaster Streets.

FOX 29's Dave Kinchen reports approximately 46 people were treated for injuries on scene and as many as four were transported to local hospitals. The two trolley operators were also injured.

Approx. 46 patients. 4 were transported via medical unit after two trolleys collide. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/KtwIzmbetF — Dave Kinchen 🇺🇸FOX (@DKinchenFOX29) January 4, 2017

The scene was placed under control as passengers were cleared from the cars. A SEPTA spokesperson says the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates as this story develops.