Man, 26, shot dead in Strawberry Mansion

- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia overnight.

It happened on the 29 hundred block of Oakdale Street a little after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, a 26 year old man, was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot to his head.

Police say preliminary reports show two shots were fired in close proximity to the victim.

Investigators say they are looking for two men seen driving away from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.