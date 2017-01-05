Funeral for fallen PA Trooper to be held Thursday

Posted:Jan 05 2017 07:24AM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 08:02AM EST

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of people paid their respects to a 23-year-old state trooper shot and killed last week while investigating a domestic incident in rural central Pennsylvania.

Visitation for Trooper Landon Weaver was held Wednesday at a convention center in Altoona. His funeral is Thursday in Altoona, followed by burial at a cemetery in Martinsburg.

Mourners walked past dozens of photos that showed Weaver as a child, playing sports, vacationing and getting married.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Robison shot and killed Weaver Friday, as the trooper was talking to him about alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby, and shot and killed him after they say he didn't comply with orders and made threats.

