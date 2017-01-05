Peeping Tom sought in Evesham Township, NJ

- Police are searching for a peeping tom in Evesham Township.

Officers were called to a home along Woodlake Drive Wednesday night to reports of a man standing on a woman's patio, looking inside of her home while exposing himself.

The suspect is being described as tall, slim man wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

The incident occurred near the same area where two teen girls told police a man jumped out of his jeep naked and chased them last week.

If you have any information, call police.