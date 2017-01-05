Police release sketch of suspect in lewd incidents Local News Police release sketch of suspect in lewd incidents Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey have released a composite sketch of a man they say exposed himself and ran toward two teenage girls last month.

- Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey have released a composite sketch of a man they say exposed himself and ran toward two teenage girls last month.

The incident occurred in the area of Ravens Row and Fox Chase Road back on December 30th , around 1:00 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene after receiving a call that a 15-year-old girl and her 14-year-old friend ran into a home after reporting that a naked woman got out of a vehicle and ran toward them.

Police say the girls were walking near Westerly Drive to the basketball course when they noticed a black Jeep Cherokee drive by them.

The teens noticed the driver did not have a shirt on, which got their attention.

A short time later they spotted the Jeep again, this time it came to a stop, and the suspect emerged from the vehicle completely naked, according to police.

The girls tell police the man ran in their direction, prompting them to run home.

The suspect was last seen getting into his Jeep and driving to Ravens Row.

Police have described the suspect as a a “chubby” white male, in his late 30s to early 40s, “clean shaven,” with a faded style haircut.

Anyone with who may recognize the suspect, or with information about the incident is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.