Police: Home invasion suspects pose as gas workers

The incident occurred 3500 Block of Emerald Street around noon.

A male at the home told officers four men posing as gas workers investigating a leak forced their way inside to look around.

When the resident opened the door, he was told there was a gas leak and the men entered the home to look around.

The suspects were last seen walking northbound on Emerald Street.

No one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.