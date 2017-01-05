Police: Home invasion suspects pose as gas workers

KENSINGTON (WTXF) - Philadelphia Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in Kensington Thursday.
The incident occurred 3500 Block of Emerald Street around noon.
A male at the home told officers four men posing as gas workers investigating a leak forced their way inside to look around.
When the resident opened the door, he was told there was a gas leak and the men entered the home to look around.
The suspects were last seen walking northbound on Emerald Street.
No one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.