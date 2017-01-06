Two injured after box truck overturns in Center City

Posted:Jan 06 2017 07:17AM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 07:17AM EST

CENTER CITY (WTXF) -

Two people are in the hospital after a box truck overturned at 15th and Arch Streets early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m.

 

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories