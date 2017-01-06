Jackknifed tractor trailer causes early morning delays on I-95

- A jackknifed Tractor Trailer caused issues on I-95 Southbound early Friday morning, delaying motorists for hours.

The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. near Cottman Avenue.

The crash caused a large backup on the highway, and left some cars stranded until the roadway was cleared around 5:00 a.m.

Some of those stranded cars that were stuck took a little longer to clear the road as Bob Kelly reports waiting drivers fell asleep, and others may have run out of gas.

No injuries were reported in the incident.