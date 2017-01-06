Jackknifed tractor trailer causes early morning delays on I-95

Posted:Jan 06 2017 07:34AM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 07:34AM EST

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A jackknifed Tractor Trailer caused issues on I-95 Southbound early Friday morning, delaying motorists for hours.

The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. near Cottman Avenue.

The crash caused a large backup on the highway, and left some cars stranded until the roadway was cleared around 5:00 a.m.

Some of those stranded cars that were stuck took a little longer to clear the road as Bob Kelly reports waiting drivers fell asleep, and others may have run out of gas.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories