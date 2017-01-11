Police seek two suspects in assault of deli employee Local News Police seek two suspects in assault of deli employee Philadelphia Police are looking to identify and locate two men they say assaulted a deli employee last week in Southwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police are looking to identify and locate two men they say assaulted a deli employee last week in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident occurred back on January 4th around 4:30 p.m. at the Daylight Deli on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police say two young men were inside the store when they became involved in a verbal confrontation with the 60-year-old female employee over the price of a sandwich.

The employee asked the asked the suspects to leave the store, one of the suspects punched the employee in the face several times, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then left the store on foot with the second suspect, and took off in an unknown direction.

The employee was left with bruising and swelling to the left side of her face as a result of the incident.

The first suspect was described by police as a black male, approximately 20-year-old with a mustache and goatee. The second suspect was described as a black male with braids in his hair, approximately 20-years-old.