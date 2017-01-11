Police: Bystander shoots suspect in SEPTA vehicle carjacking

- Police in Overbrook are investigating an alleged carjacking of a SEPTA vehicle following a car accident.

The incident occurred near North 63rd Street and Woodbine Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was involved in an accident near the area, and then attempted to carjack a SEPTA Utility truck.

A short distance away the suspect crashed the SEPTA truck on the 2000 block of North 63rd Street, where the suspect then tried to flee on foot.

Investigators say the suspect then became involved in a physical altercation with a bystander, who was legally carrying a gun. The suspect attempted to grab the gun, when the bystander shot the suspect once in the right leg.

The suspect was taken to Lakenau Hospital in Stable condition.

SETPA tells FOX 29 the SEPTA employee was unharmed in the incident.

