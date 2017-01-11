Camden County officer shoots armed suspect in domestic incident

- Authorities in Camden County are investigating a police involved shooting that left two people injured Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 2700 block of Federal Street around 11:30 a.m. when police responded to a call for a domestic incident involving a man armed with a gun.

According to investigators, officers arrived on scene and encountered an armed suspect. Officers opened fire as the armed male suspect approached a woman inside the residence.

The female victim was injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital.

The male suspect, who was identified as 38-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez Ventura, was shot by police, and transported to Cooper University hospital.

The officer was not injured, and has been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident, as required by the state Attorney General's Office guidelines