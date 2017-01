Fifth victim killed in airport shooting identified as Dover woman Local News Fifth victim killed in airport shooting identified as Dover woman A fifth victim killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting has ties to our area.

69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel was a native of Ohio, but had been living in Dover, Delaware.

Her identity was released yesterday.

Her husband was reportedly wounded in the shooting and remains in a coma.

Esteban Santiago is accused in the deadly rampage.

He faces federal charges.