- SKYFOX was over the scene of a fire in the city's Overbrook section early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue around 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters were able to safely remove a woman from the home.

Officials tell FOX 29 six cats were unable to escape the home.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire was placed under control a short time later.