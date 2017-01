- SKYFOX was over the scene of a multi-car crash in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:55 a.m. at Castor Ave and Foulkrod Street.

A Jeep appears to have overturned, and a sedan appears to have crashed into a tree. A traffic light was also knocked over.

Two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

