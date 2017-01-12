Police investigate East Mount Airy homicide

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide that left a 26-year-old man dead in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 7800 block of Baldwin Street around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered 26-year-old Maurice Riley lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Riley was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Unit. The motive is unknown.