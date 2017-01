- SKYFOX was over the scene of a water main break in North Philadelphia that sent water spewing as high as 60 feet into the air.

The break occurred on the 3400 block of Clearfield Street around 10:00 a.m.

The water was shut off around 10:24 a.m.

There is no word on how many residents may have been affected by the break.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.