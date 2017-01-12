Attempted luring investigated in Levittown apartment complex

- Police in Falls Township are investigating am attempted luring in Levittown Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. when police say a boy was walking to his bus stop at the entrance to the Village of Pennbrook Apartment complex on the 9000 block of Mill Creek Road.

As the boy walked past the 1700 building inside VOP, a man in a dark gray SUV stopped and told him to get into his vehicle.

The boy refused and kept walking, and the suspect drove away.

Police have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 30-40, with dark and short cropped hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.