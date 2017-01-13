Police search for at least one escaped suspect after Summerdale crash Local News Police search for at least one escaped suspect after Summerdale crash Police in Summerdale are searching for a handcuffed suspect who escaped police early Friday morning.

The escape occurred around 5:00 a.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue.

According to initial reports, a patrol car was rear ended by an erratic driver. The striking vehicle then attempted to flee the scene and crashed into an off duty State Trooper in a private car.

Police say three men in the car all took off on foot, and one of them was apprehended. That suspect was placed in the back seat of a patrol car.

The officer left the suspect in the car and went to chase after the two other suspects, and when he returned the previously apprehended suspect was gone.

Police say a major search is underway for the suspect.

Traffic in the area has been impacted by the search.