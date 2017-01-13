Violent 24 hours leaves two dead, several wounded in Philadelphia Local News Violent 24 hours leaves two dead, several wounded in Philadelphia Police across the Philadelphia area are investigating six separate shootings in less than 24 hours that have left a number of people dead or wounded.

The most recent shooting occurred in South Philadelphia when a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on the 2400 block of 76th Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

A homicide in Frankford is under investigation after police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the head on the 4500 block of Melrose Street.

Additionally, an 18-year-old male was shot in the neck and shoulder in Germantown on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.

Two men were shot on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue in the City's Parkside section.

Two more men were shot at 55th and Cedar just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

In all, two men have died, and seven more were wounded over the 24 hour period.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.