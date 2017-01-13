Crews search for missing fisherman in Egg Harbor, NJ

- Emergency crews in New Jersey are searching for a missing clam fisherman in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey Friday.

The Coast Guard, State Police and Tuckerton Fire Department are searching for a fisherman after the man contacted a relative to notify them that his boat ran aground, but said he did not need help.

The call to the relative was placed around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The man's boat was found containing fishing gear on Hither Island on Friday morning.

Authorities were notified of the missing man at 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The search and investigation is ongoing.