Crews search for missing fisherman in Egg Harbor, NJ

Posted:Jan 13 2017 11:23AM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 11:23AM EST

EGG HARBOR, NJ (WTXF) - Emergency crews in New Jersey are searching for a missing clam fisherman in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey Friday.

The Coast Guard, State Police and Tuckerton Fire Department are searching for a fisherman after the man contacted a relative to notify them that his boat ran aground, but said he did not need help.

The call to the relative was placed around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The man's boat was found containing fishing gear on Hither Island on Friday morning.

Authorities were notified of the missing man at 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The search and investigation is ongoing. 

