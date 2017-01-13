- A New Jersey Medical examiner has filed documents to amend the autopsy report for John P. Sheridan, who was found dead with his wife in their New Jersey home in 2014.

John, a former CEO of Cooper University Health System was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of his Montgomery Township, New Jersey home along with his wife Joyce, back on September 28th, 2014.

Friday, Dr. Andrew L. Falzon filed to have John Sheridan's death certificate amended to change the manner of death from "suicide" to "undetermined."

The Sheridan's were found dead in their home after a fire at their home early on that September morning.

Back in March of 2015 the assistant Medical examiner determined John's cause of death to be sharp force injuries and smoke inhalation, and ruled the manner of death a suicide.

Authorities had determined that the evidence was consistent with the conclusion that John had killed Joyce, and later committed suicide.

An autopsy determined that Joyce had been stabbed several times, and her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the fire in their second floor bedroom was started with the use of an accelerant.

John and Joyce's son released the following statement regarding the development: