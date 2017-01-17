2 suspects wanted for stealing thousands in tools Local News 2 suspects wanted for stealing thousands in tools Police are looking for two men they say stole $10,000 dollars worth of tools from a property in North Philadelphia.

- Police are looking for two men they say stole $10,000 dollars worth of tools from a property in North Philadelphia.

The suspects were caught on camera removing a lock from the property located on the 1400 block of North 5th Street on Jan. 11.

Once inside the property, the suspects broke into tool boxes and fled with several pricey tools.

Police say the site which is under construction is unoccupied.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you can submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.