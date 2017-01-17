Philly DA Seth Williams fined by board of ethics

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia Board of Ethics has reached a settlement agreement with Philadelphia's District Attorney after allegations that he failed to disclose gifts and sources of income.

Seth Williams will pay $62,000 in fines and will also pay back nearly $3,000 in the estimated value of gifts he accepted.

The Ethics Board says the fine is largest imposed by the Board in its ten year history.

In a release Tuesday, the board says Williams failed to disclose five sources of income and 89 gifts on the City Statement of interests he filed from 2010-2015.

Among the gifts received, 20 were from individuals with financial interests the District Attorney could substantially affect through official actions at the time they gave gifts. 

