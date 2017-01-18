Shots fired into North Phila. grocery store, suspect at large Local News Shots fired into North Phila. grocery store, suspect at large Police are searching for a man they say fired shots into a North Philadelphia grocery store, Monday morning.

The shooting happened outside the mini-market on the 2500 block of North 29th Street, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect and an unknown man, who was standing inside the store, engaged in an argument. The suspect who was outside then pulled out a gun and fired shots into the store.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Hyundai sedan.

There were no reported injuries.



Police have described the suspect as a black male, 20 years of age with a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with "Straight Outta Philly" in red writing and black pants.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you can submit a tip via telephone at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.