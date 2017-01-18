Auto tags employee robbed at gunpoint Local News Auto tags employee robbed at gunpoint An employee at an Auto Tags office in Hunting Park was robbed at gunpoint, Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened at the Roosevelt Auto Tags Inc. on the 4300 block of Old York Road, just after 1:30 p.m.

According to Philadelphia Police, the suspect asked the employee to see some cars that were on sale. When the employee went to the office to retrieve the car keys, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect then reached inside the employee's pocket and took $90 before fleeing.

No one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 40 years-of-age, 6’1"-6’2" and weighing around 240-260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and armed with a handgun.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: East Detective Division: 215-686-3243/3244 Detective Miles #627 DC 17-25-004458.