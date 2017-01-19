2 employees zip tied to chairs in Manayunk consignment shop robbery Local News Customer, clerk bound in Manayunk consignment shop robbery Philadelphia Police say two employees at a consignment shop in Manayunk were zip tied to chairs while three suspects fled the store with thousands worth of merchandise.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Main Street at Remix Consignment.

Police say a man entered the store and asked to see a Chanel handbag. The suspect then walked to the back of the store and asked the two employees to help him pick out a suit.

That's when police say the man pulled out a gun and cuffed the two employees to chairs, using zip ties. According to police, the suspect then opened the front door and let two other suspects into the shop.

The three suspects took several handbags, jewelry, clothing, and wallets; valued at around $60,000.

There were no reported injuries.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 30s with a slim build and around 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark Gucci hat, sunglasses, a dark vest and brown work pants. The second suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s with a slim build and around 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark Gucci hat, a dark shirt, and navy blue or black sweatpants. The third suspect is said to be a black male in his 20s and around 5'09" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweat jacket.

