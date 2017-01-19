8 displaced by arson fire in Delaware townhomes

- Eight people were left without a home Thursday morning after an early morning fire ripped through a row of townhomes in Delaware. The Fire Marshal has now determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Fresconi Court in New Castle.

The fire reached two alarms and damaged as many as four units in the neighborhood.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the fire, but one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Damage to the homes is estimated at around $300,000.