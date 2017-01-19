Man dies after altercation with officers in North Philadelphia Local News Man dies after altercation with officers in North Philadelphia Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a man in North Philadelphia Thursday morning after he was involved in a physical altercation with officers.

Around 4:40 a.m. officers responded to a call for a person screaming near 10th and Poplar Streets.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man jumping up and down on his red truck while screaming. The man then jumped down from his truck and approached the driver's side of the police car, and reached into the window, grabbing a female officer by the neck.

A struggle ensues, and additional units responded, striking the man with a baton, before a second officer deployed their taser.

Officers got the man on the ground and handcuffed, when they noticed he was unresponsive. According to police the officers tried to revive the man and administered Naloxone, believing the man may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Medics arrived on scene and took the man to Hahnemann Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5:45 a.m.

At the hospital, staff determined that the prongs of the taser never penetrated the man's skin, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Homicide detectives and internal affairs are investigating the incident.