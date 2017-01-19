Officials: Barnegat Twp. trashcan explosion was not a manmade device

- Officials in Ocean County have identified the cause of an explosion in a trashcan in Barnegat Township after several months of investigation.

According to the report from a post blast expert with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosions, the explosion was not caused by manmade materials.

Instead, the report advises that the blast was organic, and could have been caused by decomposing elements like mulch, sticks, and other debris, causing a reaction that caused the can to head up.

Barnegat police got several reports of the explosion near Village Drive, just after 1:30 a.m. back on October 13.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office reported “officers found a cloud of smoke emanating from the remnants of a rubber trash can” on the curb between 81 Village Drive and 82 Windward Drive.

Debris was scattered as far as 10 yards away, but there was no damage to any homes or vehicles.