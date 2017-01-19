Delaware County man charged with selling deadly batch of heroin

- A Delaware County man is facing up to 40 years behind bars after allegedly selling a deadly batch of heroin.

Detectives with the Ridley Township Police Department say 26-year-old James Kiree Collins sold a 28-year-old Secane man a batch of heroin laced with fentanyl, resulting in the man's death back in October of last year.

Collins was connected to the crime after police say he sold an undercover detective heroin bags identical to the ones found on the victim. Police say they were blue wax paper bags stamped with the word “BIG” in red ink and a picture of a red apple.

Detectives say the heroin Collins was selling is estimated to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Collins is facing 20 to 40 years in prison.