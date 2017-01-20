Protests expected to cause delays in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Protest in Philly on November 10. Local News Protests expected to cause delays in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20.

Protests are expected to begin in Philadelphia as early as noon Friday, and others are expected to take place on Saturday.

The public can expect delays in the areas of Center City, City Hall and Independence Mall from 12 p.m. through the evening hours due to planned protest activity.

Friday students from Philadelphia universities, including Temple, are staging walk outs and marches. One student planned protest is expected to include a march from North Philadelphia to the area around City Hall.

Protests are also expected to take place at Independence Mall in Old City.

Several protests and marches are expected to come together at City Hall.

The city of Philadelphia tells FOX 29 they expect as many as 20,000 people to descend on the city for the Women's March on Saturday

Several roads have been closed in anticipation of the protests, and police are asking the public to avoid traveling through Center City and Old City if possible, in anticipation of heavy traffic. Public transportation has been suggested as an alternative.