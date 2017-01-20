Rain to impact evening rush Friday, moisture hangs around this weekend Local News Rain to impact evening rush Friday, moisture hangs around this weekend Rain is making its way to Philadelphia to give us a wet start to the weekend, and could possibly impact both the Presidential Inauguration and surrounding protests.

Rain is making its way to Philadelphia to give us a wet start to the weekend, and could possibly impact both the Presidential Inauguration and surrounding protests.

The first of the rain should make its way to some of our area by noon. Once it starts it should continue on and off through the evening rush hour.

Things should begin to dry out for a little by from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. this evening.

Friday starts off with a chill, but the high should get up to 47. Saturday should also be relatively mild with a high of 55.

Saturday should stay dry, but come Sunday night, the rain could make its return, though it could come as early as Sunday morning.

Monday will start off our week on a wet note, and it's expected to be a soaker, with rain potentially hanging around into Tuesday morning.

The good news, or bad news depending on your preference, is that temps are expected to remain above average, so the moisture heading our way is expected to be rain, and not snow or ice.