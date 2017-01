- Philadelphia Police are on scene of a barricade situation on the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue.

The SWAT team was called to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in reference to a man possibly wanted for a triple shooting.

Police say the man is believed to be armed.



Webster Elementary School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

There have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story stay with FOX 29 for updates.