Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction of 5-year-old Local News Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction of 5-year-old Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a 5-year-old girl.

According to officers, the child and her mother were walking near the 1600 block of Knorr Street, when the suspect attempted to pull the girl from her mother. Police say it happened Jan. 12 around 6:40 p.m.

The suspect fled the area and no one was injured.

The suspect is described a black male, 40 years of age, 5,7" tall, clean shaven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black hat.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.