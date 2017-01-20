5 men charged with string of burglaries

- Five men, including the owner of a local jewelry store, have been charged with 15 high-end residence burglaries throughout the area.



According to investigators, the suspects sold stolen jewelry to the Jewelers Row jeweler who was part of their corrupt organization.

Police say homes in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester county were burglarized between August 2015 and July 2016.

On Friday, police arrested Wasim Shazad of East Norriton, who owns the jewelry business and operates out of three storefronts on Philadelphia's Jewelers Row. Shazad was charged with running corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, receiving stolen property and failing to report precious metal transactions.

Four others, Kebbie Ramseur, Jerrel Jaynes, Shron Linder and Ralph Mayrant, were arrested back in July 2016 and charged with six of the burglaries. They face multiple charges, including corrupt organizations, burglary, theft, robbery, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Investigators say money, jewelry, and high-end purses were stolen from the homes. The items stolen were valued at around $1.5 million.

The five men are also suspects in burglaries in Cherry Hill, N.J. and in New Castle County, De., according to police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

