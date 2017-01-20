Delaware River Bridge shut down due to a crack in a structural steel component

- Officials say the Delaware River Bridge in Bucks County on Interstate 276 is closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic due to a crack.

Officials say a fracture in one of the steel components, called a truss, was spotted Friday afternoon by bridge crews from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

PA Turnpike motorists heading eastbound into New Jersey should use the below alternate route.

Eastbound Detour

Take the Delaware Valley Exit, #359; follow U.S. Route 13 south to PA Route 413 south, cross the Burlington-Bristol Bridge to U.S. Route 130, heading north. Take U.S. Route 130 north to Route 541 to New Jersey Turnpike Exit 5.

The bridge will reopen once repairs are completed. It is currently unknown how long the repairs will take.

