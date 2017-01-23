Grandson charged with murder of woman, 70, in Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he murdered his own grandmother.

Officers responded to a report of a person screaming on the 7900 block of Caesar Place Saturday just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were met by the victim, Geraldine McCoy's daughter, who told officers she had just gotten to her mothers house, and saw her son leaving the home.

McCoy's daughter said she felt something was wrong and called police.

Officers entered the home and found McCoy, 70, lying in bed in a second floor bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds.

McCoy was pronounced dead.

Police have since arrested and charged Derrick Dabney, 29, with murder and related offenses following his grandmother's death.