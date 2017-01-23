Police: NJ man posted explicit photos of ex, vicitm was 16

- A New Jersey man has been charged with child pornography after police say he posted photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend on the internet.

Investigators say some of the photos of the victim were posted when she was 16 years old.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael W. Welch Jr., of Pennsville was arrested on Jan. 20. He was charged with child pornography, distribution of child pornography, three counts of invasion of privacy, criminal trespass and cyber harassment.



Police say Welch Jr. had been arrested for the same offenses back in 2015 and 2016.

He is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility without bail.